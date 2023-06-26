For the most part, headlines surrounding Kendall Jenner so far this year have been a result of her budding relationship with Bad Bunny. The pair has yet to make their romance Instagram official, but the later winter and early spring months saw them becoming closer with each outing. We saw the lovers hit up a hotel together just last week. Following that Jenner has caught the world’s attention on her own accord thanks to her latest modelling job, which was for Jacquemus’ show on Monday (June 26).

The reality starlet’s outfit for the runway is one that definitely doesn’t appeal to most. In fact, the white mini dress makes Jenner’s slim midsection disappear entirely amid a mess of white fabric, making her resemble a cloud. Other, less kind, social media users have compared the outfit to a diaper, which honestly isn’t inaccurate. The puffy design is an obvious miss for the brand, but Jenner’s slicked-back black bun, silver heels, and chunky necklace still all look incredibly elegant.

Fashion Lovers Aren’t Feeling Kendall Jenner’s Jacquemus Look

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 202. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images)

“When folding the fitted sheet goes wrong,” someone else online joked after watching the Jacquemes show. “Why does Kendall look like she smelled something bad?” another person joked. “May [because] she is wearing a huge pamper?” a reply to that message reads. As Page Six notes, Gigi Hadid also appeared on the runway, and plenty of celebrities were in the audience watching the show. Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham, Claire Foy, and Karol G were among them.

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only one of her sisters who knows how to stir the pot with her fashion choices. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian was brutally roasted by Cam’ron for sporting a shirt with the 818 Tequila founder’s former NBA lovers on it. Read what the New Yorker had to say to the socialite below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

