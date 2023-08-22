Kendall Jenner Gets Naked On A Horse For New Stella McCartney Campaign

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to fashion or horses which came together earlier today when she was announced as the newest Stella girl. “HORSE POWER: Introducing the Winter 2023 campaign, with next-gen horse lover and equestrian @KendallJenner as our new Stella girl,” an Instagram post announcing the campaign reads. The post describes both the ambitions of the campaign and the portion of responsibly sourced materials used. “A celebration of the timeless healing relationships between humans and horses; mothers, sisters, and daughters; animals and nature. It is a collection of what Stella loves, crafted from 92% responsible materials.”

The post comes with just one promotional photo, but it’s a pretty notable one. It shows Kendal Jenner sprawled out on a gorgeous-looking white horse, but there’s a catch. In the photo, she is almost entirely naked. The only closing on her actual body is a pair of tall boots which dangle over the side of the horse. She is also holding onto a bag with a matching print to the shoes. In the comments of the post, many took issue with the campaign. Many expressed confusion about its direction and others brought up Stella’s long dedication to sustainability in fashion and contrasted it with the new announcement.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Parties With French Athlete Amid Rumored Bad Bunny Romance

Kendall Jenner Poses Nude On The Back Of A Horse

Recently, Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend Bad Bunny have been hitting up some concerts together. The pair attended a Drake show in LA alongside Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson earlier this month. While at the show Drake took the opportunity to confirm that he has a collaboration with Bad Bunny on his new album For All The Dogs. Just yesterday, Drake revealed the art for the project and it’s expected to arrive later this week.

The duo also went to a recent 50 Cent show but nobody told 50 that. Afterward, the rapper publicly slammed Live Nation for failing to tell him that the pair were in attendance. What do you think of Stella McCartney naming Kendall Jenner as the next Stella Girl? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Says Kris Is “Manifesting An Engagement” For Her Amid Bad Bunny Fling

[Via]