Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Sit Front Row At Gucci S/S 2024 With Anna Wintour

New York and London have both successfully wrapped up their Fashion Weeks for another season. Now, it's Milan's turn to enjoy the spotlight as our favourite stars flock to Italy to catch what will be trending during S/S 2024. Among those making headlines overseas ahead of the weekend include Halle Bailey and DDG, namely due to pregnancy rumours surrounding the former. They hit up the Gucci runway together, where Bad Bunny was also out with his boo, Kendall Jenner.

The latter couple made their front row debut while sitting with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Friday (September 22). When they first started spending time together in February, some speculated that the rapper and model were nothing more than a PR relationship. However, they've since proven that they have great chemistry and similar interests which have allowed them to bond, even with a language barrier. As PEOPLE notes, the Gucci presentation marked the first collection from Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, and he certainly made an impression on his audience.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Make Their Fashion Week Debut

Channelling the Italian house's effortlessly chic vibes, the "K-POP" artist wore an oversized white button-up shirt, his collar dramatically popped above his shoulders. He accessorized with a beige beanie, rectangular black shades, and gold hoop earrings. Classic blue jeans and black dress shoes made up the bottom half of his look. Jenner proved that she's practically an expert on Italian style at this point in her career, covering up her famous figure in a trench coat. The couple didn't go over the top by wearing identical ensembles and instead opted to compliment each other by coordinating colours and silhouettes.

He's been spotted doing plenty of smooching with Kendall Jenner throughout the summer, but that's not the only kiss of Bad Bunny's that was caught on camera recently. In the newly released film, Cassandro, he and actor Gael Garcia Bernal share a steamy kiss that still has the internet talking. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

