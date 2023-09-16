Bad Bunny Shares Steamy Onscreen Kiss With Gael Garcia Bernal In “Cassandro”

The film Cassandro finally came out today, and fans couldn't wait to hit theaters. Gael García Bernal stars in the film as homosexual amateur wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, who works his way to stardom with his character Cassandro. Though countless people are sure to tune in for the moving true story alone, the film also features a very special guest.

Bad Bunny appears onscreen as a drug dealer named Felipe, who seems to be crushing on Armendáriz. When he fails to make a move on the wrestler himself, Armendáriz takes things into his own hands. The duo share an onscreen kiss, though Bad Bunny's character cuts things short. Fans are living for the steamy moment, and making their thoughts known on social media.

Read More: Bad Bunny’s New Album May Arrive Later Than Expected

Bad Bunny In Cassandro

He opened up about the romantic scene in an interview with Time earlier this year, sharing how he was able to take on the role. Bad Bunny says he felt comfortable with his character, and was eager to follow the script. “If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not,” he explained. “So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”

"My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man,” the Puerto Rican performer also joked. “That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life.” Speaking of the women in Bad Bunny's life, he was also recently asked about his rumored romance with Kendall Jenner. Instead of providing details of their relationship status, however, he chose to keep his lips sealed. He took the opportunity to call out fans who expect to know each detail of a celebrity's personal life, noting that everyone has a right to privacy. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone." Will you be seeing Cassandro? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Bad Bunny.

Read More: Bad Bunny Teases A New Album Coming Later This Year

[Via]