Bad Bunny’s New Album May Arrive Later Than Expected

Bad Bunny's interview with Vanity Fair dropped recently, and saw him opening up about his romance with Kendall Jenner, his inspirations, and more. Of course, he also discussed his new music. It was reported that the Puerto Rican performer planned to drop his next album sometime this year, however, some new text messages appear to suggest otherwise. A screenshot of the texts seems to show Bad Bunny asking where he confirmed the new album's coming in 2023, and claiming that he never said that.

This doesn't necessarily mean that the album won't arrive this year. It just may not be as set in stone as fans previously thought. As expected, supporters eagerly-awaiting his next project have made their disappointment known on social media, taking to Twitter to weigh in. "NOOOOOOOOOO," one commenter writes. "Aw man!" another social media user says.

Bad Bunny Denies Saying New Album Will Drop This Year

Though Bad Bunny's new album might be arriving later than fans had hoped, it is sure to pack a punch. Bad Bunny said he feels more connected to this album than others, and it could be his most vulnerable yet. “Now more than ever,” he began. “I feel more confident in talking about what I think, what I feel, and how I am living through my music."

As for his rumored fling with Jenner, the 29-year-old kept his lips mostly sealed. He took the opportunity to instead call out fans expecting to know every intimate detail of celebrities' personal lives. The artist noted that they deserve privacy just like anyone else. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he expressed. Are you disappointed that the new album could arrive later than expected? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Bad Bunny.

