Bad Bunny Teases A New Album Coming Later This Year

Earlier today a new interview with Bad Bunny done by Vanity Fair hit the internet. In the interview, he covered numerous subjects that fans were excited to hear about. The biggest was his relationship with Kendall Jenner, but he didn't really give any clarification on the couple. In fact, he mostly took the opportunity to express his issues with fans who feel entitled to know intimate details about celebrity couples.

He also used the interview to react to his Album Of The Year snub at the Grammys earlier this year. He explained that at first, he didn't think much of the loss until he began to see the reaction online. The more he read fans responses the more he began to agree with them that it was a robbery. Finally, he teased fans with the potential of an album later this year. As you'd expect from Bad Bunny he was pretty light on details but fans were no less thrilled to find out that they could be getting new music soon. Check out the entire interview below.

Bad Bunny Teases New Album Later This Year

A new album isn't the only music that fans are excited for. Later this month Drake will release his new album For All The Dogs. When Bad Bunny attended one of the shows on Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour last month Drake shouted him out and announced that they had another collaboration on the way. When the album drops on September 22 fans are anticipating an appearance from the reggaeton superstar.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been attending quite a few public gatherings together. Before going to a Drake show the pair attended a 50 Cent concert, but nobody told 50. Afterwards he called out Live Nation upset that they didn't inform him the pair were in attendance for his show. What do you think of Bad Bunny teasing the potential of a new album coming soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

