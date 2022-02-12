kiss
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & Lil Meech Reaffirm Their Romance Once Again In New Social Media PicThere's been a lot of conversation about the nature of their relationship before and after this apparent rekindling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBad Bunny Shares Steamy Onscreen Kiss With Gael Garcia Bernal In "Cassandro""Cassandro" hit select theaters today.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipTiffany Haddish Denies Knowing Dale Moss After Kiss, Previews New SongsHaddish called Moss a "peanut head" when asked about their alleged hook-up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYK Osiris' Treatment Of Sukihana Gets Slammed By Wack 100"For this you need your a** whooped," Wack said on Instagram.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Rapper Blows Kiss In CourtroomThe Florida native's behavior is erratic, to say the least.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJanet Jackson Makes Out With Backup Dancer OnstageFans had mixed reactions to the onstage makeout.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Has Hilarious Response To PinkPantheress Kiss PhotoLil Nas X and Pinkpantheress appear to be linking up, but that's not stopping Lil Nas X cracking some jokes.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Kiss During Sushi DateThings are heating up between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTyga & Avril Lavigne Photographed Kissing At Paris Fashion WeekWhile they haven't confirmed a romance per se, cameras don't lie and just confirmed weeks of rumors.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As "Disgusting""He was a revolutionary without a revolution," the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships26-Year-Old Yung Gravy Smooches Addison Rae's 42-Year-Old Mom At The VMAs"[I'm] into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs," the Minnesota rapper said of his unexpected romance with Sheri Nicole Easterling.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearMadonna Spent Her 64th Birthday In Italy Kissing Female FriendsRemember Madonna's iconic kiss with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKodak Black & His Partner Share An Intense Make Out On IGKodak Black and his "bae" are using a lot of tongue.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari With Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace AttendSpears and Madonna even shared a friendly kiss reminiscent of their onstage moment.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaBaby Denies Trying To Kiss Fans: "Ain't No Kissing Going On"After he was seemingly curved by one of his fans, DaBaby says he loves his fans but there was no kissing going on.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureQuavo Gets A Surprise Kiss From Random FanA Tik Tok user caught an unsuspecting Quavo receiving a kiss from a random fan while out with friends. By Vay Laine
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Shares Kiss With Pete Davidson At AirportKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted kissing at the airport.By Cole Blake
- ViralMGK & Megan Fox Reimagine Their Viral Bathroom Makeout Photo With James Corden's Parents: WatchMama and Papa Corden also spent some time hanging out with Steve Aoki, where they learned a thing or two about being a DJ.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reportedly Spotted Kissing During NYC Dinner DateYe and Julia Fox have reportedly broken up, and the rapper is once again pining after his ex, although she remains indifferent to his pleas.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDominic Fike & Hunter Schafer Fuel Dating Rumors With Kissing PhotoDominic Fike and Hunter Schafer shared a photo of themselves kissing on Instagram, this week.By Cole Blake