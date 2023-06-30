Tiffany Haddish recently spoke to Andy Cohen about the rumors flying around that she kissed former football player and reality TV star Dale Moss. Moreover, the actress and comedian straight-up denied knowing who he even was before remembering a brief conversation that they had at Cannes Lions, where she also twerked with Lizzo onstage. Not only that, but she denied all claims that they got together, explaining that Moss approached her when she was talking to someone else. “OK, so, he gave me a hug he had said something, and I told him his breath was stinky,” Haddish stated. In fact, she even suggested that he fabricated the story and was actually kissing someone else.

Outside of the rumor mill, Tiffany Haddish actually has a lot to look forward to in the foreseeable future. For example, the 43-year-old is apparently looking to revive her rap career, and previewed two new tracks at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. One of them features Lil Jon, while the other features none other than E-40, and both are incredibly energetic. Maybe she’ll drop in time for the summer, but if not, the cuts will surely heat up those colder months if they hit.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Movies: Her 7 Best Roles

Tiffany Haddish’s New Music

Still, it hasn’t been all peaches and cream for the star. Last year, she addressed backlash and a lawsuit over a skit that she made alongside Aries Spears through which they allegedly harassed a young pair of siblings. “This is me happy to see how my God works,” Tiffany Haddish wrote on Instagram concerning the online hate. “Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God. I know you got big things for me to do and I can’t have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me. I Love you Father God. Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets cr*zy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen.”

Meanwhile, she faced pushback for something else just a few months ago, this time for an insensitive tweet about the Jonathan Majors situation. The public has been on her for a minute, but she continues to find success and push that to the side. Hopefully her next moves focus on herself and not on others. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tiffany Haddish.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Isn’t Concerned With Critics Who Don’t Want Her In “Girls Trip 2”

[via] [via]