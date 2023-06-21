Last night, Lizzo performed the Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc for an exclusive event hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink. The one-hour performance took place in Antibes, France, and Lizzo surprised her audience with some special guests. She welcomed comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish onstage, followed by Kevin Hart who was in town for the Cannes Lions Festival. Lizzo was sure to let the crowd know that “Everyone at a Lizzo show is a thicc bitch.”

During the show, Lizzo showcased some of her biggest hits, including “Truth Hurts,” “About Damn Time,” and “Juice.” Haddish jumped onstage for a brief twerk-off, and Hart joined her for “Good As Hell.” Lizzo told the comedian, “You look beautiful tonight.” Later on, she also brought CEO of MediaLink, Michael Kassan, onstage. After a dance move proved to be riskier than intended, Lizzo apologized to the exclusive audience. “Sorry it was inapprops,” she told them. The performer then finished off the show with one of her signature flute solos.

Tiffany Haddish Joins Lizzo Onstage

Despite the recent light-hearted festivities onstage with her comedian friends, Lizzo recently shared a serious message with her followers. Earlier this month, a series of Tweets revealed that she’s tired of constantly being confronted with fatphobia. “My ‘brand’ is FEEL GOOD MUSIC… CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE…. BLACK GIRL LIBERATION,” she reminded followers. “BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS THAT. THATS IT.” SZA has taken up for the artist in the past, telling her followers that the amount of hate Lizzo receives just doesn’t “add up.” The body-positive icon was also recently announced to be headlining this year’s Made In America festival alongside SZA in September. The Philly event will also feature sets from Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Latto, and more.

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal during the Cannes Lions Festival, Kevin Hart appeared to allude to a sex tape extortion incident that happened in 2019. “There was a time when I doubled down on family. Why? Well, I have a lot of brands that love the idea of family. Let me show family on a global scale,” he told Suzanne Vranica.

