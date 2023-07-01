Lizzo Signs Australian Fan’s Butt During Performance

During her recent performance at Splendour in the Grass in New South Wales, Lizzo blessed one diehard fan with an autograph. Most fans would likely opt to snag a signature on an album, a setlist, or even the back of a phone case if they were really desperate, but this one had other ideas. She asked the “About Damn Time” performer to sign her backside. The fan, Bridget, even claimed that she’d be getting Lizzo’s autograph permanently etched into her skin with a tattoo later. “Alright, it’s time to sign your a**,” Lizzo said as Bridget approached.

“Oh my God, the a** is out!” Lizzo is heard shouting in the clip, evening noting that they share a similarly-placed mole. She then hugged the fan, who proceeded to show off the autograph on a jumbotron. Lizzo called the unusual fan encounter “a f**king first,” adding, “Only in Australia b*tch.” She’s currently making her way around Australia until July 24. The artist has two upcoming performances scheduled in Sydney next week before she heads to New Zealand for a show at Spark Arena. Earlier this month, she performed in Melbourne and Perth.

Read More: Lizzo Sings “Creep” By Radiohead In After-Concert Karaoke

Fan Promises To Tattoo Lizzo’s Signature On Her Backside

Lizzo is also set to come back to the states in September to headline this year’s Made In America Festival. SZA will co-headline the Philly music fest, and Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Latto, and more will also perform. She’s currently wrapping up her “Special 2our,” the second leg of her “Special” tour. The artist also recently revealed to fans what she does after the curtains close. Lizzo shared a clip of herself indulging in some Radiohead karaoke, belting out the lyrics of “Creep” after a set.

Lizzo also attended Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour at the end of last month. She’s seen rocking out to “Church Girl” in a clip that made its rounds on social media. Some other celebrity guests, Zendaya and Tom Holland, also attended Bey’s performance in Warsaw.

Read More: Roseanne Barr Thinks Lizzo Should Thank Her For “Paving The Way”

[Via]