Lizzo Sings “Creep” By Radiohead In After-Concert Karaoke

“What does Lizzo do after her shows…???” This is Lizzo’s caption on her own Instagram post, where she showed her fans what she gets up to after the lights go down after her concerts. When the fans aren’t roaring for more of the singer, it appears like she’s a regular woman, getting out of her outfits, grabbing a cold drink, and getting into some jeans and a t-shirt to go sing karaoke.

This particular evening was last night, Tuesday, July 18th, after Lizzo’s Special 2our concert in Melbourne, Australia. She hit the bar with her road friends, eventually grabbing the karaoke mic and going into an encore of sorts. Her song selection? “Creep” by Radiohead. The infamous song from the 1990s alternative rock band sounded great when Lizzo hit the long note in the Melbourne club. And while it seems rather odd that she would choose Radiohead of all bands, it turns out she is a big fan of the grunge group.

Lizzo Lounges & Sings Radiohead After Shows

Last year, Lizzo did an interview with Vanity Fair in which she confessed her love for Radiohead. She talked about growing up being a huge Radiohead listener but also how she had to keep that a secret. She even kept it hidden from her bandmates when she was in a rock band. “…I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers,” she said to Vanity Fair. “They’d yell, ‘White girl!'”

It turns out, Lizzo was kind of a flower child growing up. “Also, I was wearing these flared bell bottoms with embroidery down it, and they’d say, ‘You look like a white girl. Why do you want to look like a hippie?'” Despite this ridicule, it’s Lizzo’s uniqueness that makes her the star that she is. Whether it’s belting out Radiohead or twerking with Tiffany Haddish, or playing her many flutes, she is a beacon of hope for many girls growing up “different.”

