Celebrities love showing their support for other celebs. The places we’ve learned that best are on recent major arena tours like Taylor Swift’s and Beyonce’s. At a recent show in Warsaw, Beyonce had one special fan in particular at the concert. Video circulated of Lizzo in the audience enjoying Yonce’s show. The “About Damn Time” singer was particularly excited to hear Beyonce play “Church Girl.” She sang along to the Renaissance deep cut in a video making the rounds on social media. The video went viral just a few hours after a different video from the show. That clip showed Zendaya and Tom Holland in attendance at the same show.

As many celebrities have shown up to the Renaissance Tour Beyonce has still firmly been the center of the show. Throughout the shows, she’s debuted dozens of new flashy outfits. The performances themselves have been evolving from stop to stop as well. In a recent performance, she was narrowly saved from a wardrobe malfunction. The quick thinking of one of Beyonce’s long-time collaborators saved the superstar from what could have been a painful mishap.

Lizzo Sees Beyonce Live Again

You can tell Lizzo has been waiting to see Beyoncé perform Church Girl live 😭🙏🏾#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/z18iHBr3pi — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) June 27, 2023

Longtime Lizzo fans won’t be surprised to see her at another Beyonce show. She’s always been a massive fan of Queen B and has consistently spoken highly of the influence she has on her own sound and style. Later on social media, she divulged that she’s seen Beyonce live 10 times. She’s officially made it 11 with this new concert she attended in Warsaw.

Earlier this month Lizzo was confirmed as a headliner for this year’s Made In America Fest. The fest’s other headliner is her good friend and frequent collaborator SZA. The pair have been linked repeatedly this year following SZA’s remix of Lizzo’s song “Special.” SZA also recently came to the defense of her against online bullies in a recent series of tweets. SZA also made an appearance in Lizzo’s HBO Concert Documentary earlier this year. What do you think of Lizzo popping up at a Beyonce concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

