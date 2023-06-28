Roseanne Barr recently took to social media, sharing a photo of her 1994 cover of Vanity Fair. The controversial comedian is pictured looking at the camera mischievously, sporting risqué lingerie and a sassy hand on her hip in the cover. She also took the opportunity to send a message to Lizzo, who she says owes her some gratitude. “When is [Lizzo] going to thank me for paving the way,” she asked on Instagram this week.

The message and cover shoot, which Barr dubs “An homage to Botero,” sparked some debate in the comments section. Though Barr does serve as an example of a bigger woman who’s managed to make it somewhere in Hollywood, many of Lizzo’s fans believe the comparison is a step too far. “We didn’t take you serious then and we definitely won’t now,” one user writes. Barr has made headlines in recent years for her controversial comments on the Holocaust, Tweeting racist remarks about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, and more.

Social Media Users Think Roseanne Is “Reaching”

“There were many before and will be many after you,” another user tells Barr, “How about celebrating with Lizzo rather than bashing.” A different user notes “the audacity” of Barr to compare herself to the Grammy-winning hitmaker. Some of Barr’s own fans came to her defense in the comments section, claiming that she has a point. “You’re the original,” one user writes, “When these untalented people are forgotten, you’ll be long remembered.” Another tells Barr, “You don’t nearly get the credit you’re deserve!”

Lizzo is known to be a major advocate for body-positivity, embracing her curvy figure and urging fans to love themselves unconditionally. Faced with constant criticism online, Lizzo has taken to social media in previous months to fire back. In May, the artist called out those insisting that “being fat” is her brand. “My ‘brand’ is FEEL GOOD MUSIC… CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE,” she wrote on Twitter, “BLACK GIRL LIBERATION.”

