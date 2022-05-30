australia
- Original ContentIggy Azalea Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Iggy Azalea's net worth in 2024, her rise to fame, successful music career, endorsements, acting roles, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLatto Poses With A Kangaroo In AustraliaLatto's new flick is gaining traction.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe Kid LAROI Pushes Back His TourHe reassured fans that the tour will be worth the wait.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureKanye West Once "Saved" A Dancer From Sexual HarassmentThe dancer claimed she was being pressured to twerk at an afterparty.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsKanye West And Bianca Censori Reportedly "On A Break"Censori has reportedly returned home to Australia after her family staged an intervention.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBianca Censori's Friends Stage Intervention Over Kanye West Concerns During Solo Australia Trip: ReportThis past weekend, Censori went "largely unnoticed" in a bra top at a Melbourne bar where she partied with her sisters until closing time.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Hits No. 1 In AustraliaDrake's new album is a success Down Under.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice's Booty Nearly Taken Out By Pyro While Twerking In Australia: WatchSpice was on fire this weekend, literally.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIce Spice's Australian Fans Turn Up: WatchThey don't play about Ice Spice Down Under.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsBen Simmons Sets 2024 Olympics As Recovery GoalSimmons wants to represent Australia in Paris next year.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBianca Censori's Family Described As "Australian Mob Royalty" With Drug & Murder Charges: ReportLeo Censori was convicted of heroin possession in 1982, but it's his brother, Eris, who has an even more troubling criminal record.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipModel Claims She & Kanye West Spent The Night, Recalls The Meeting Years AgoAustralian model Lily made claims about Ye's demeanor and... properties from their alleged encounter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLizzo Signs Australian Fan's Butt During PerformanceThe fan plans on getting Lizzo's autograph tattooed.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Reportedly Had "Scary" Personal Life Question ReactionJonah Hill blew up on the radio in 2012, but not in a good way.By Jake Lyda
- MusicAzealia Banks Adds Australia To Long List Of FeudsIn a move that surprises no one, the rapper is now beefing with an entire country.By Noah Grant
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Pole Dancers Shock Australian Crowd, He Parties With Ed Sheeran & Russell Crowe BackstageWhile the crowd of 20,000 enjoyed Snoop's performance, they were a little shocked before going wild for his show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHarry Styles Drinks From A Shoe At Australian ConcertHarry Styles drank from his shoe on stage in Australia.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentKanye West Burger Lawsuit Dropped As He Goes MIAYe has seemingly "Runaway." By Diya Singhvi
- MusicPost Malone Denied Entry At A Hotel Bar For Surprising ReasonWhile on tour, Post Malone was denied entry at the QT Hotel because of his tattoos.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicKanye West May Be Denied Entry To Australia Over AntisemitismAustralia may deny Kanye West entry to the country based on his antisemitic behavior.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAustralian Jewish Orgs Want Kanye West Banned From CountryYe is said to be in Australia with his new wife and her family, but several organizations have called on officials to bar him from visiting.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori Travel To Australia To Meet Her Family: ReportThe Yeezy architect spent her younger years growing up in the beautiful city of Melbourne.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLiz Cambage Responds To Allegations That She Used Racial SlursLiz Cambage reportedly used the slurs against the Nigerian national team.By Alexander Cole