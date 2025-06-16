Yung Filly Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Charges

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yung Filly New Sexual Assault Charges Hip Hop News
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Yung Filly attends the black carpet arrivals at the Misfits &amp; DAZN X Series crossover boxing event at the AO Arena in Manchester, headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis at AO Arena on October 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/DAZN via Getty Images)
YouTuber and raper Yung Filly already faced various allegations in the past accusing him of sexual misconduct overseas.

Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos is one of many YouTubers who made the transition into hip-hop and other media at large, but it's been a rocky road. Sadly, it hasn't been for anything strictly career-related, as Yung Filly now has sexual assault allegations to respond to.

Per AllHipHop, he faces two additional charges of alleged sexual penetration without consent in Australia. The new charges relate to the same alleged incident from previous allegations in the country. Specifically, they're about an alleged September 28, 2024 sexual assault in a hotel room of the Perth coastal suburb Hillarys.

Furthermore, prosecutors alleged that Yung Filly sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s after his concert that night. At press time, he has not filed a plea to the new charges, which entered this week. Filly previously pleaded not guilty in March of 2025 to three counts of assault causing bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent, and one count of strangulation.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Yung Filly Allegations
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice &amp; Qualifying
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 30: Yung Filly poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 30, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

He remains free on a $65K bond in Western Australia, and must consistently report to law enforcement. The social media personality also faces a Spanish investigation for an alleged assault involving a British tourist. The Daily Mail reported a woman's allegations that Yung Filly assaulted her in a Magaluf hotel room. She claims that he previously allegedly touched her inappropriately at a nightclub.

The woman allegedly reported this alleged incident to police in the United Kingdom once she made it back home from her vacation in Spain. However, it seems like this doesn't relate to the other Australia charges.

Speaking of which, Yung Filly's next court date in his Australian case is on Monday, July 20 of 2026. This will be the start of the trial itself, and it's a long way away.

As such, we will have to keep an eye out for any important updates on the case and developments when it comes to its length. With multiple allegations on the table, this could be a tough case for both sides of the court. In any case, Filly denied the allegations against him and will now face a court of law.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Yung Filly Second Sexual Assault Allegation Spain Viral News Viral Yung Filly Faces Second Overseas Sexual Assault Allegation 3.1K
Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Music Yung Filly Hit With Sexual Assault Charges Over Alleged Incident In Australia 821
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 8.4K