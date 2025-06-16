Yung Filly Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Charges

Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos is one of many YouTubers who made the transition into hip-hop and other media at large, but it's been a rocky road. Sadly, it hasn't been for anything strictly career-related, as Yung Filly now has sexual assault allegations to respond to.

Per AllHipHop, he faces two additional charges of alleged sexual penetration without consent in Australia. The new charges relate to the same alleged incident from previous allegations in the country. Specifically, they're about an alleged September 28, 2024 sexual assault in a hotel room of the Perth coastal suburb Hillarys.

Furthermore, prosecutors alleged that Yung Filly sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s after his concert that night. At press time, he has not filed a plea to the new charges, which entered this week. Filly previously pleaded not guilty in March of 2025 to three counts of assault causing bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent, and one count of strangulation.

Yung Filly Allegations

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 30: Yung Filly poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 30, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

He remains free on a $65K bond in Western Australia, and must consistently report to law enforcement. The social media personality also faces a Spanish investigation for an alleged assault involving a British tourist. The Daily Mail reported a woman's allegations that Yung Filly assaulted her in a Magaluf hotel room. She claims that he previously allegedly touched her inappropriately at a nightclub.

The woman allegedly reported this alleged incident to police in the United Kingdom once she made it back home from her vacation in Spain. However, it seems like this doesn't relate to the other Australia charges.

Speaking of which, Yung Filly's next court date in his Australian case is on Monday, July 20 of 2026. This will be the start of the trial itself, and it's a long way away.