- LifeRex Orange County Receives 6 Sexual Assault Charges, Denies AllegationsThe English singer is expected to return in court on January 3rd, 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- GramYella Beezy Calls Sexual Assault & Child Endangerment Charges "False Allegations"A woman went viral after accusing the rapper of raping her on the first date. Yella Beezy vehemently denies the allegations.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYella Beezy Arrested On Sexual Assault, Endangering A Child Charges: ReportThe Dallas rapper has reportedly posted bond and has been released from jail.By Erika Marie
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Extradited To L.A. To Face 11 Felony Counts Of Sexual Assault: ReportLast year, the former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Mosey Returns To Instagram After Second-Degree Rape ChargeIt's his first post since being hit with a second-degree sexual assault charge. By Madusa S.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Friend Who Put Up $100K Bond Will Not Get Money Back: ReportShe may never see it again.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To New Sexual Assault ChargesR. Kelly enters a not guilty plea for his eleven new charges.By Alex Zidel
- Sports49ers Draft Pick Dre Greenlaw Praised By Man For Saving Daughter From Sexual AssaultThe father took to Twitter to share the story.By Aron A.
- MusicRapper Tech 9 Faced Sexual Assault Charges Involving A Minor Before DeathHis arraignment was scheduled the day after he died.By Erika Marie