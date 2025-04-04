Russell Brand Hit With Various Sexual Assault Charges Following Police Investigation

While Russell Brand has gone through a lot of lifestyle changes recently, his alleged past misdeeds might catch up to him in court. According to the Metropolitan Police Service of London and a TMZ report, authorities charged him with various counts of sexual assault for four alleged separate incidents, the earliest of which supposedly took place in 1999. This follows various other sexual assault and abuse lawsuits against the actor on behalf of alleged female victims. The specific charges this time around are one count of r**e, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral r**e, and two counts of sexual assault.

Per London MPS detectives, they began their investigation following various allegations against Russell Brand in 2023. It seems like the timeline of their charges against him allege he committed these assaults between 1999 and 2005, whereas the civil lawsuits against him paint a picture of his alleged misconduct from 2006 to 2013. TMZ reportedly spoke to law enforcement about the matter, who confirmed 49-year-old is not in their custody. However, if all goes according to schedule, he will appear in court on May 2 to face these new charges.

Will Russell Brand Go To Trial?

October 30, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Movie actor Russell Brand watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. Dallas won 99-91. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When it comes to the 2023 claims, these emerged via a joint report from The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which included claims from multiple women. "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," Russell Brand responded to the allegations against him via a social media video in 2023. "I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations."

At press time, we still don't know whether or not the sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand will result in a full trial, or what the timeline for this would even look like. What we do know is he will appear in court on May 2 to answer to these charges, and will most likely plead not guilty given his previous denials of any criminal wrongdoing. We will see how this case plays out...