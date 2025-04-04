Russell Brand Hit With Various Sexual Assault Charges Following Police Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 336 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Russell Brand Sexual Assault Charges Police Investigation Pop Culture News
Aug 12, 2012; London, United Kingdom; Russell Brand performs during the Closing Ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Russell Brand has faced various lawsuits alleging sexual assault and abuse from multiple women, which now allegedly date as far back as 1999.

While Russell Brand has gone through a lot of lifestyle changes recently, his alleged past misdeeds might catch up to him in court. According to the Metropolitan Police Service of London and a TMZ report, authorities charged him with various counts of sexual assault for four alleged separate incidents, the earliest of which supposedly took place in 1999. This follows various other sexual assault and abuse lawsuits against the actor on behalf of alleged female victims. The specific charges this time around are one count of r**e, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral r**e, and two counts of sexual assault.

Per London MPS detectives, they began their investigation following various allegations against Russell Brand in 2023. It seems like the timeline of their charges against him allege he committed these assaults between 1999 and 2005, whereas the civil lawsuits against him paint a picture of his alleged misconduct from 2006 to 2013. TMZ reportedly spoke to law enforcement about the matter, who confirmed 49-year-old is not in their custody. However, if all goes according to schedule, he will appear in court on May 2 to face these new charges.

Read More: Russell Brand's Explosive Sexual Assault Allegations: What We Know

Will Russell Brand Go To Trial?
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers
October 30, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Movie actor Russell Brand watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center. Dallas won 99-91. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When it comes to the 2023 claims, these emerged via a joint report from The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which included claims from multiple women. "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," Russell Brand responded to the allegations against him via a social media video in 2023. "I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations."

At press time, we still don't know whether or not the sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand will result in a full trial, or what the timeline for this would even look like. What we do know is he will appear in court on May 2 to answer to these charges, and will most likely plead not guilty given his previous denials of any criminal wrongdoing. We will see how this case plays out...

Read More: Elon Musk Supports Russell Brand Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
russell brand sexual assault allegations Pop Culture Russell Brand's Explosive Sexual Assault Allegations: What We Know 399
Arthur Premiere - London Pop Culture Russell Brand Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Report 467
Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty in Sexual Assault Trial in London Pop Culture Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilt Of Sexual Assault Charges In U.K. 270
Soulja Boy Civil Trial Sexual Assault Kidnapping Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Begins His Civil Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, And More 283