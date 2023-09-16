Russell Brand Refutes “Criminal” Allegations Against Him Ahead Of TV Special

Famous actor Russell Brand recently posted a video on his social media predicting allegations against him before they even surfaced. Moreover, it seems he's been accused of sexual assault and harassment in his past by multiple women, and he called these "criminal" claims false in his statement. While he didn't name anyone or any entity, many connected this to a Dispatched TV special airing in the United Kingdom on Saturday night (September 16). Furthermore, this will air in about three hours as of writing this article on Channel 4 (9pm local time). Now, with stories coming forward about his misconduct, this will surely impact his life and the lives of many others.

"I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email," Russell Brand began. "One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies.

Russell Brand Addresses Assault Allegations Against Him

"As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," Russell Brand continued. "Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then- almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny. I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations.

"Also, it's worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct apparently, in what seems to me to be, a coordinated attack," he concluded. "Now, I don’t want to get into this any further, because of the serious nature of the allegations. But I feel like I’m being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together. We are obviously going to look into this matter because it's very, very, serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free." For more big updates on this Russell Brand story, log back into HNHH.

