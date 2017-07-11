TV special
- Pop CultureRussell Brand Refutes "Criminal" Allegations Against Him Ahead Of TV SpecialMany connected the actor's preventative statement to an investigative "Dispatches" special airing on Saturday night.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Shades HBO On Twitter Over "Leaving Neverland"Michael Jackson's estate calls out HBO for disloyalty after the late singer gave them their highest ratings.By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Jackson's Original Moonwalk Slippers Set At $10k Auction PriceOwn a piece of Motown history.By Devin Ch
- TVGabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Flip A House For Charity In New HGTV SpecialGabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade will be flipping a house for charity in an upcoming HGTV special.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentO.J. Simpson "If I Did It" Interview New Trailer ReleasedThe lost Simpson interview will be unveiled this Sunday on Fox.By hnhh
- MusicGucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir Preview BET Wedding SpecialThe big day is a month away!By Matt F
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson Animated Halloween Special Coming From CBSThe King of Pop is coming back to the small screen.By Matt F