Katy Perry’s Comments On Russell Brand Resurface Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

Katy Perry’s past comments on Russell Brand from an interview with Vogue in 2013 have resurfaced in the wake of Brand’s ongoing sexual abuse scandal. Perry described her ex-husband as “controlling” and labeled their relationship, “very hurtful.” She also admitted that she initially blamed herself for the split until she “found out the real truth” about Brand.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” Perry said at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Actor Russell Brand and singer Katy Perry attend the premiere of "Get Him To The Greek" at The Greek Theatre on May 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

She further revealed: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that.” With the Brand's ongoing sexual abuse scandal, fans have been asking what the "real truth" Perry was referencing is.

Brand has denied the allegations made against him, sharing a video addressing the situation on Saturday. "I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email," Russell Brand said. "One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies." From there, he labeled any relationships he had during that time in his life, "consensual."

