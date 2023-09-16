Andrew Tate Appears To Call Russell Brand’s Alleged Rape Victims “Crazy B*tches”

Today, The Times dropped a hard-hitting piece about several woman who've come forward with allegations against comedian Russell Brand. The four individuals accuse Brand of physically, emotionally, and sexually abusing them. One of them also alleges that the abuse occurred when she was 16 and he was 31.

The outlet's story provides detailed accounts of each woman's experience. The piece also includes some receipts, which appear to show Brand acknowledging his abuse of at least one of the women. Obviously, things aren't looking good for him, and the investigation is ongoing. With that being said, Andrew Tate, who's known for his controversial stance on women's rights, recently took to X to defend him. He described the alleged victims coming forward as a "Matrix attack," appearing to suggest that their accusations are unfounded. This wasn't the first time the personality compared real life to the sci-fi franchise, however, the comparison seems all the more questionable due to the nature of the allegations.

Andrew Tate Appears To Back Russell Brand

Russell Brand speaks onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Tate went on to share a meme of a knight commencing to battle, complete with the caption "On my way to fight these crazy b*tch allegations." Brand took to his YouTube channel ahead of The Times' story coming out, denying the then-unnamed allegations. He described the situation as a "coordinated attack," claiming that all of his past sexual relationships have been consensual. "I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email," he explained. "One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks. But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

He went on to describe himself as being "very, very promiscuous" in the past, again, insisting that his encounters have always been consensual. Brand further claimed that there are "witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives" that he says the two outlets are trying to push. What do you think of Andrew Tate's recent comments about Russell Brand's alleged victims? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

