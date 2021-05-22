victims
- GossipRick Ross Calls DJ Envy "A Lil Dude," Denies DisrespectAccording to Rick Ross, his comments on DJ Envy are nothing but "small talk."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Appears To Call Russell Brand's Alleged Rape Victims "Crazy B*tches""The Times" recently unveiled the detailed accounts of various women who were allegedly abused by Russell Brand.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicR. Kelly To Pay Victims $10.5 Million For Alleged Shooting ThreatAccording to the suit, the victims now suffer from PTSD and panic attacks.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicR. Kelly & UMG Ordered To Pay $500K In Victim Restitution From RoyaltiesA judge garnished the singer's royalties in order to pay outstanding debts to victims of his crimes, which Universal Music Group withheld.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott's Team Called Out For "Tone-Deaf" Comments By Astroworld Victim's LawyerA lawyer for the family of one of the Astroworld victims recently labeled Travis Scott "tone-deaf."By Cole Blake
- MusicYNW Melly Grinning In Trial, Family Of Victims "Disgusted" By HimAccording to eyewitness reports, the rapper's demeanor seems to shift often throughout the proceedings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Trial: Rapper Seemingly Cries As Victims' Hospital Footage Plays In CourtThings officially began earlier this morning in Broward County.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPooh Shiesty Ordered To Pay Shooting Victims $156K In RestitutionThis new order from court authorities stems from his involvement in a 2020 shootout.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConcert Safety Foundation Launched In Memory Of Astroworld VictimA foundation has been launched to promote concert safety in the memory of one of the victims from Astroworld.By Cole Blake
- CrimeNYC Subway Shooting Leaves At Least 13 Injured, "Undetonated Devices" Found: ReportA gruesome attack on the New York City subway has left at least 13 injured. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFuneral Services For Victims Of Astroworld Tragedy BeginFuneral services for the victims of the mass casualty event at Astroworld have begun.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCivil-rights Attorney Ben Crump To Represent 100s Of Astroworld VictimsCivil-rights attorney Ben Crump is representing over 100 Astroworld victims in lawsuits relating to the mass casualty event.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBill Cosby's Accusers React To News Of His Release From PrisonAccusers of Bill Cosby speak out after news of the comedian's sexual assault conviction getting overturned. By Aron A.
- GramAriana Grande Posts Tribute On 4th Anniversary Of Manchester BombingAriana Grande posted a tribute on Instagram, Sunday, four years after the Manchester Arena bombing.By Cole Blake