Diddy Accused Of Sending Associates To Take Pictures Of Alleged Victim's House

Diddy Sending Associates Pictures Alleged Victim House Hip Hop News
Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artists Sean Combs (left) and Jay-Z greet each other before the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This lawsuit update against Diddy comes amid his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy continues to face a mountain of civil lawsuits, alleging various abhorrent crimes which he and his legal team have denied. The latest update concerns the suit against Diddy from Ashley Parham, which lawyers reportedly amended in March of this year to include two anonymous alleged victims: a Jane Doe and her son John.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, the alleged sex trafficking lawsuit alleged that Sean Combs sent affiliates to take photos of the two anonymous plaintiff's secluded home. It's unclear how many individuals allegedly participated in this. Nevertheless, the lawsuit alleged that this was an attempt to locate or intimidate the two for Combs' benefit.

"We recently had someone on our remote property taking pictures and believe that individual was connected with one of the Defendants in this matter," Jane Doe alleged via sworn declaration. She is not to be confused with "Jane," the Diddy trial witness who alleges to be a victim of sex trafficking.

The anonymous mother and son in this lawsuit alleged that they changed their names, moved to multiple unknown locations, and live in constant fear due to their alleged experiences with the Bad Boy mogul. They reportedly asked a federal judge to preserve their anonymity in the civil lawsuit against Combs and various alleged associates and coconspirators.

Diddy Trial
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

"They believe the people who trafficked and harmed them – [allegedly] including Diddy and his associates – are still dangerous," the motion alleged. It follows the lawsuit's general allegations of sex trafficking, abuse, and connections to organized crime. In addition, the anonymous plaintiffs allege that Combs ordered his underlings to kidnap, assault, and exploit them sexually and otherwise.

Furthermore, the anonymous mother and son alleged that individuals abducted them in Las Vegas at gunpoint. They allegedly forced them into a black SUV and lied about extradition due to California warrants in order to comply. Also, they alleged that they suffered trafficking and abuse under Combs' orders.

Elsewhere, the Diddy trial is in its 19th day in court. The anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim referred to as "Jane" continued her testimony on Monday (June 9). We will see how these cases play out in court.

