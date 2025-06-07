Diddy Requests A Mistrial As He Accuses Prosecutors Of Presenting Untrue Testimony

BY Caroline Fisher 689 Views
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy was arrested last September and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and his trial began last month.

Earlier this week, one of Cassie's former close friends took the stand in Diddy's federal trial, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan. During her intense testimony, Bongolan alleged that the Bad Boy founder dangled her from a 17th floor balcony before throwing her into nearby furniture. "You know what the f*ck you did!" he allegedly shouted. Bongolan claims the alleged incident left her with neck pain, back pain, and trauma.

Photos of her alleged injuries were submitted as evidence, and showed her wearing a neck brace with a large bruise. "I called one of my managers and they said, if you're scared of anything else, just go to a chiropractor," Bongolan alleged.

When asked whether or not she told the chiropractor who was allegedly responsible for the injuries, she said no. "They asked but I just paid and took the neck brace," she alleged.

Diddy Trial
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, according to TMZ, Diddy's team has filed a request for a mistrial. In their letter, submitted earlier today, they allege that the prosecution presented untrue testimony. Cassie mentioned the alleged balcony incident during her own testimony last month. At the time, she alleged that she saw Diddy dangling Bongolan over the balcony ledge.

They allege that a text Cassie allegedly sent Diddy's employee Kristina Khorram contradicts this accusation, however. "I just found out some crazy s***," the songstress allegedly texted Khorram.

His team also pointed to the metadata of Bongolan's alleged injury photos. It proves they were taken on September 26, 2016. They allege that Diddy was on the East Coast at the time. Prosecutors later clarified that Cassie's aforementioned text seemingly indicated that the alleged incident took place later in the week, on either September 29 or 30.

The judge has yet to rule on Diddy's latest request.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois.
