Diddy's Defense Asks Cassie's Friend If She's Lying During Intense Testimony

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium.
Today, Cassie's friend fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan took the stand during Diddy's federal trial.

Today, Cassie's friend and fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan took the stand in Diddy's federal trial. During her testimony, she accused the Bad Boy founder of throwing a knife at the songstress, which she allegedly threw back, and much more.

As she recalled the frightening alleged incident, Diddy's lawyer Nicole Westmoreland question Bongolan. She asked exactly what started the alleged altercation, and Bongolan said she doesn't know, per TMZ. She then asked her whether or not she was telling the truth about it, prompting an immediate objection from the prosecution.

Judge Arun Subramania sustained the objection, and Westmoreland proceeded to ask Bongolan if she remembered telling the prosecution that Diddy and Cassie had allegedly gotten into multiple knife fights. She said she doesn't.

This is far from all Bongolan had to say on the stand, however. During her testimony, she also alleged that Diddy once dangled her over the 17th floor balcony of Cassie's apartment. Allegedly, he kept repeating "You know what the f*ck you did!" She alleges that the ordeal left her with back and neck pain, a painful bruise, and more.

Diddy Trial Day 16
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

Cassie then came outside, prompting Diddy to allegedly throw Bongolan into some balcony furniture. "I called one of my managers and they said, if you're scared of anything else, just go to a chiropractor," she alleged. When asked whether or not she told the chiropractor who allegedly inflicted her injuires, she denied it.

"They asked but I just paid and took the neck brace," she claimed.

On the stand, Bongolan also alleged that her and Cassie used to frequently take drugs together and go shopping. Allegedly, she even consistently purchased OxyContin for the singer, and purchased cocaine for Diddy on one occasion.

She recalled one particular shopping trip taking a frightening turn when Cassie received a text from her then-boyfriend. Allegedly, Diddy asked where they were, then proceeded to send a list of everywhere they'd been that entire day.

