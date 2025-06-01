Diddy Takes Another Loss In Court As Judge Refuses To Strike Trauma Expert’s Testimony

BY Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Judge Trauma Expert Testimony Hip Hop News
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trauma expert Dawn Hughes recently took the stand in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, discussing abusive relationships, trauma bonds, and more.

Diddy's legal battle continues, and on Friday (May 30), he took yet another loss in court. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the judge refused to a strike a testimony of a psychologist, who had discussed how "trauma bonds" can be formed between victims and abusers.

The judge summarized the defense's position as “any testimony regarding the common behaviors of sexual abuse victims is pseudoscience," per The Jasmine Brand.

He rejected this, saying “The upshot of the defense’s argument is that any testimony regarding the common behaviors of sexual abuse victims is pseudoscience, an indictment on the entire field of psychology that the Court rejects and the defense cites no case for this proposition.”

The psychologist in question, Dawn Hughes, specializes in trauma and traumatic stress. On the stand, she explained that it's common for victims to stay in abusive relationships for a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons can include financial dependence, threats of physical violence, shame, and more.

Read More: Ray J Goes Off On Fans Over Backlash For His Support Of Diddy

Diddy Trial

She also said that it's common for victims to turn to coping mechanisms like substance use, and for them to forget certain details of their abuse. Hughes testified just days after Cassie did. During her testimony, Cassie recalled years of abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy. She accuses him of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, and more.

Both Dawn Richard and Diddy's ex-assistant who testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Mia" also recalled witnessing the alleged abuse of Cassie.

At one point, for example, Mia reflected on an incident that allegedly happened at the songstress' apartment in 2013. Allegedly, Diddy stormed in and accused his then-girlfriend of drinking. He proceeded to allegedly attack a man they were with before moving on to Cassie. "He ran into the bedroom and grabbed Cass. Under her bed is this wood bed platform," Mia alleged. "He slammed her head into the corner."

Read More: Harvey Weinstein Sued By Diddy Accuser For Alleged Sexual Assault

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman 8.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.1K
Diddy Former Assistant Grandma Funeral Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Former Assistant Alleges She Had To “Beg” To Attend Grandma’s Funeral 1125
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.5K