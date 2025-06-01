Diddy's legal battle continues, and on Friday (May 30), he took yet another loss in court. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the judge refused to a strike a testimony of a psychologist, who had discussed how "trauma bonds" can be formed between victims and abusers.

The judge summarized the defense's position as “any testimony regarding the common behaviors of sexual abuse victims is pseudoscience," per The Jasmine Brand.

He rejected this, saying “The upshot of the defense’s argument is that any testimony regarding the common behaviors of sexual abuse victims is pseudoscience, an indictment on the entire field of psychology that the Court rejects and the defense cites no case for this proposition.”

The psychologist in question, Dawn Hughes, specializes in trauma and traumatic stress. On the stand, she explained that it's common for victims to stay in abusive relationships for a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons can include financial dependence, threats of physical violence, shame, and more.

Diddy Trial

She also said that it's common for victims to turn to coping mechanisms like substance use, and for them to forget certain details of their abuse. Hughes testified just days after Cassie did. During her testimony, Cassie recalled years of abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy. She accuses him of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, and more.

Both Dawn Richard and Diddy's ex-assistant who testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Mia" also recalled witnessing the alleged abuse of Cassie.

At one point, for example, Mia reflected on an incident that allegedly happened at the songstress' apartment in 2013. Allegedly, Diddy stormed in and accused his then-girlfriend of drinking. He proceeded to allegedly attack a man they were with before moving on to Cassie. "He ran into the bedroom and grabbed Cass. Under her bed is this wood bed platform," Mia alleged. "He slammed her head into the corner."