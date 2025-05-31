Harvey Weinstein faces new criminal charges before his sexual assault retrial, a situation which just got more complicated. Crystal McKinney reportedly sued him for alleged sexual assault a year after she launched similar allegations and legal action against Diddy.

Per TMZ, the model and her attorney Michelle Caoila filed a lawsuit against the Hollywood executive in New York federal court on Friday (May 30). The lawsuit alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted McKinney and a friend in 2003 in his Manhattan hotel room.

McKinney's allegations claim she met with him to talk about "business opportunities" in the film industry. This was allegedly set up by a modeling agency executive who allegedly joked about Weinstein not having sex with her until she's in a movie.

Crystal McKinney claims the comment bothered her, but she went anyway because she didn't know about Harvey Weinstein's alleged crimes. She and a friend, who was also a film-interested model, allegedly met him at a nightclub. Allegedly, Weinstein drunkenly forced them to have intercourse before sexually assaulting them both in his Ritz-Carlton Battery Park hotel room later that night.

Diddy Trial

We will see if the 73-year-old and his legal team respond to these allegations. They continued to deny the many accusations against him and now await a retrial on sexual assault charges following an overturned conviction. This was due to prosecutors securing witness testimony from women with no connection to the alleged crimes.

As for Crystal McKinney's allegations and lawsuit against Diddy, she sued him last year. She accused him of sexually assaulting her in his New York City studio after they met at a Men's Fashion Week event. McKinney alleges that Sean Combs forced her to perform oral sex on him in a bathroom. Also, she alleges that he got her drunk and a narcotic-laced marijuana joint to lower her defenses.

Amid these new accusations against Harvey Weinstein, Diddy continues to face his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and other charges. At press time, none of these cases connect in any way. We will see what the court concludes regarding these and other allegations against the executives.