Harvey Weinstein Sued By Diddy Accuser For Alleged Sexual Assault

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 211 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Harvey Weinstein Sued Diddy Accuser Sexual Assault Pop Culture News
Harvey Weinstein leaves court with his lawyer, Ben Brafman on July 9, 2018.
Crystal McKinney alleges that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2003, and she made similar allegations against Diddy last year.

Harvey Weinstein faces new criminal charges before his sexual assault retrial, a situation which just got more complicated. Crystal McKinney reportedly sued him for alleged sexual assault a year after she launched similar allegations and legal action against Diddy.

Per TMZ, the model and her attorney Michelle Caoila filed a lawsuit against the Hollywood executive in New York federal court on Friday (May 30). The lawsuit alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted McKinney and a friend in 2003 in his Manhattan hotel room.

McKinney's allegations claim she met with him to talk about "business opportunities" in the film industry. This was allegedly set up by a modeling agency executive who allegedly joked about Weinstein not having sex with her until she's in a movie.

Crystal McKinney claims the comment bothered her, but she went anyway because she didn't know about Harvey Weinstein's alleged crimes. She and a friend, who was also a film-interested model, allegedly met him at a nightclub. Allegedly, Weinstein drunkenly forced them to have intercourse before sexually assaulting them both in his Ritz-Carlton Battery Park hotel room later that night.

Read More: Snoop Dogg's Thoughts On Diddy And His Federal Trial Are Immediately Dismissed By The Internet

Diddy Trial
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

We will see if the 73-year-old and his legal team respond to these allegations. They continued to deny the many accusations against him and now await a retrial on sexual assault charges following an overturned conviction. This was due to prosecutors securing witness testimony from women with no connection to the alleged crimes.

As for Crystal McKinney's allegations and lawsuit against Diddy, she sued him last year. She accused him of sexually assaulting her in his New York City studio after they met at a Men's Fashion Week event. McKinney alleges that Sean Combs forced her to perform oral sex on him in a bathroom. Also, she alleges that he got her drunk and a narcotic-laced marijuana joint to lower her defenses.

Amid these new accusations against Harvey Weinstein, Diddy continues to face his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and other charges. At press time, none of these cases connect in any way. We will see what the court concludes regarding these and other allegations against the executives.

Read More: 50 Cent Plans To Talk Donald Trump Out Of Potential Diddy Pardon

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Music Diddy Compared To Harvey Weinstein Amid New Sexual Assault Allegations  853
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor Music Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting A Minor 720
Diddy Lawsuit Assaulting Minor Biggie Smalls Video Shoot Hip Hop News Music Diddy Hit With Seven-Plaintiff Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Assaulting Minor At Biggie Smalls Video Shoot 1386
Diddy Block Doctor Amber Heard Testifying Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy Seeks To Block Doctor Who Sided With Amber Heard From Testifying In His Trial 2.3K