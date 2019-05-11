harvey weinstein case
- Pop CultureAngelina Jolie "Fought" Ex Brad Pitt Over His Work With Harvey WeinsteinJolie says Weinstein assaulted her. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsHarvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman Divorce FinalizedHarvey Weinstein’s ex-wife began the divorce proceedings back in 2017.By Taya Coates
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Victims To Receive $17 Million Settlement: ReportThe famed Weinstein Company will reportedly be liquidated.By Erika Marie
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Hit With 6 Additional Sex Crime ChargesThe embattled movie producer is currently locked up in New York.By Dre D.
- Pop CultureSia Stopped Child Actress Maddie Ziegler From Flying With Harvey WeinsteinSia revealed details of an incident between Maddie Ziegler and Harvey Weinstein during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang show. By Noah John
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Going Back To Prison After Health CrisisHarvey Weinstein is headed back to the clink, once again. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital With Chest Pains After SentencingHarvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but before he was taken into custody, he requested that he be taken to the hospital because of chest pains. By Bhaven Moorthy
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Accuser, Jessica Mann, Details "Golden Shower" IncidentThe allegations and testimony against Harvey get darker and darker. By Dominiq R.
- RandomHarvey Weinstein Allegedly Sent Chocolate Penises To "Sopranos'" Annabella SciorraAllegedly, Harvey Weinstein sent "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra a bag of chocolate d*cks. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureGigi Hadid Named Potential Juror In Harvey Weinstein TrialGigi Hadid could potentially end up being a juror in the infamous Harvey Weinstein criminal case. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesHarvey Weinstein Plans To Work In Film Again If Found Not Guilty In Upcoming TrialNot sure if that's such a great idea.By Lynn S.
- MoviesHarvey Weinstein Wants Credit For Helping Women In Film: "I Feel Like The Forgotten Man"Weinstein believes he deserves more credit.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentHarvard Dean Fired For Becoming Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer: ReportHarvard University is not here for Harvey Weinstein or his affiliates.By Aida C.