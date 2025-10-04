d4vd Hires Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Amid Celeste Rivas Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 395 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
d4vd Harvey Weinstein Lawyer Celeste Rivas Music News
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: d4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Police still haven't alleged murder or determined Celeste Rivas' cause of death, a teen found dead in the trunk of a car registered to d4vd.

d4vd still hasn't spoken out pretty much at all after the dead body of teenager Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name. But according to LA Magazine, sources close to the ongoing investigation – which still hasn't suggested foul play, determined cause of death, or named any suspects – claim that he still prepared himself legally for what law enforcement requires from their efforts.

Furthermore, the singer reportedly hired attorney Blair Berk, a well-known celebrity lawyer in Los Angeles who represented Harvey Weinstein in his sexual harassment and assault case. She has previously worked with Kanye West, Queen Latifah, Reese Witherspoon, Gerard Butler, and more.

Also, private investigator Steve Fischer referenced police's recent update on the d4vd investigation. They reportedly claimed that "criminal liability may not extend beyond the concealment of a body," and he thinks this looks like a cover-up of an overdose so as to not bring attention to d4vd and Celeste Rivas' alleged and confirmed connections. Still, this is all speculative and alleged, so take everything with a massive grain of salt. We will see what Berk's entry into this situation actually leads to.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

Harvey Weinstein Lawyer
Firenze Rocks Festival 2023
FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 18: d4vd performs at Firenze Rocks Festival 2023 at Visarno Arena on June 18, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, d4vd's manager finally addressed the Celeste Rivas investigation in a TikTok comment. "This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children," Josh Marshall wrote on the social media platform. "I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California. Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon."

Meanwhile, police recently debunked other rumors around d4vd's situation and Celeste Rivas, and folks are still trying to figure everything out. But without updates from the investigation, folks can only speculate. With that in mind, no one can make heads or tails of Blair Berk's role until more concrete and actionable information emerges.

Read More: Police Respond To Swatting Call At d4vd's Parents' Home In Texas

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
d4vd Manager Addresses Celeste Rivas Investigation Music News Music d4vd's Manager Finally Addresses Celeste Rivas Investigation 1.5K
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Who Is D4vd? Everything We Currently Know About The Singer Amid Ongoing Investigation 3.4K
Brother Of Dismembered Teen D4vd Music News Music Brother Of Dismembered Teen Found In D4vd’s Car Alleges They Connected When She Was 11 7.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
Comments 0