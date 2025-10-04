d4vd Hires Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Amid Celeste Rivas Investigation

d4vd still hasn't spoken out pretty much at all after the dead body of teenager Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name. But according to LA Magazine, sources close to the ongoing investigation – which still hasn't suggested foul play, determined cause of death, or named any suspects – claim that he still prepared himself legally for what law enforcement requires from their efforts.

Furthermore, the singer reportedly hired attorney Blair Berk, a well-known celebrity lawyer in Los Angeles who represented Harvey Weinstein in his sexual harassment and assault case. She has previously worked with Kanye West, Queen Latifah, Reese Witherspoon, Gerard Butler, and more.

Also, private investigator Steve Fischer referenced police's recent update on the d4vd investigation. They reportedly claimed that "criminal liability may not extend beyond the concealment of a body," and he thinks this looks like a cover-up of an overdose so as to not bring attention to d4vd and Celeste Rivas' alleged and confirmed connections. Still, this is all speculative and alleged, so take everything with a massive grain of salt. We will see what Berk's entry into this situation actually leads to.

Harvey Weinstein Lawyer

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 18: d4vd performs at Firenze Rocks Festival 2023 at Visarno Arena on June 18, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, d4vd's manager finally addressed the Celeste Rivas investigation in a TikTok comment. "This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children," Josh Marshall wrote on the social media platform. "I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California. Also I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon."