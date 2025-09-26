Earlier this month, human remains were found in the back of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The deceased was later identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing in Lake Elsinore in 2024. The horrific discovery has community members demanding answers, and asking questions about the nature of the "Romantic Homicide" singer's alleged relationship to the teen. Rivas allegedly told her mother that she had a boyfriend named David before her disappearance.
Sources who recently spoke with TMZ allege that they saw D4vd and Rivas at parties in the Los Angeles area. Allegedly, they appeared to be a couple. They also allege that they were under the impression Rivas was not a minor, and figured she was roughly 19. Part of the reason they believed this was because she was allegedly spotted at places with age restrictions. It was previously reported that Rivas had multiple fake IDs.
The sources described D4vd's demeanor as "super shy, soft spoken and gentle," and were shocked that he could even allegedly be remotely involved in Rivas' death.
D4vd & Celeste Rivas
In recent weeks, it's been reported that Rivas and D4vd both had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste has also resurfaced.
"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed."
D4vd has not been named a suspect in Rivas' death. He recently canceled a majority of his "WITHERED" world tour, however, and had his former Los Angeles rental home searched.