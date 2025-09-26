Earlier this month, a dismembered body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. It was soon identified as the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing in Lake Elsinore in 2024. Reportedly, she'd run away on multiple occasions leading up to her disappearance. She also allegedly told her mother she had a boyfriend named David.

For obvious reasons, all of this has raised some serious questions about D4vd's alleged relationship to the teen. Now, Rivas' brother has broken his silence on the matter, and shared some chilling new details.

Per Daily Mail, he alleges that D4vd first connected with his sister when she was just 11 or 12 years old on gaming and social media platforms like Twitch. Allegedly, he also saw the "Romantic Homicide" singer pick Rivas up in the same Tesla her corpse was found in.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

d4vdperforms during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rivas' brother's latest allegations come just a few days after officials conducted a search of the Los Angeles home D4vd was renting. Reportedly, they seized a laptop and other unknown items. He's since broken his lease, with the owner of the home calling the circumstances "disturbing."

It's also recently been reported that the 20-year-old artist and Rivas both had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste even resurfaced a few days ago.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed." At the time of writing, D4vd has not been named a suspect in Rivas' death.