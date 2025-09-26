Brother Of Dismembered Teen Found In D4vd’s Car Alleges They Connected When She Was 11

BY Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
Brother Of Dismembered Teen D4vd Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, black baggy trouser pants, shiny black boots leather shoes, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, Franco (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
15-year-old Celeste Rivas went missing in Lake Elsinore last year, and her body was found in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla earlier this month.

Earlier this month, a dismembered body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. It was soon identified as the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing in Lake Elsinore in 2024. Reportedly, she'd run away on multiple occasions leading up to her disappearance. She also allegedly told her mother she had a boyfriend named David.

For obvious reasons, all of this has raised some serious questions about D4vd's alleged relationship to the teen. Now, Rivas' brother has broken his silence on the matter, and shared some chilling new details.

Per Daily Mail, he alleges that D4vd first connected with his sister when she was just 11 or 12 years old on gaming and social media platforms like Twitch. Allegedly, he also saw the "Romantic Homicide" singer pick Rivas up in the same Tesla her corpse was found in.

Read More: D4vd’s $3 Million Minor Contract Resurfaces Amid Investigation Into Missing Teen’s Death

D4vd & Celeste Rivas
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
d4vdperforms during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rivas' brother's latest allegations come just a few days after officials conducted a search of the Los Angeles home D4vd was renting. Reportedly, they seized a laptop and other unknown items. He's since broken his lease, with the owner of the home calling the circumstances "disturbing."

It's also recently been reported that the 20-year-old artist and Rivas both had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste even resurfaced a few days ago.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed." At the time of writing, D4vd has not been named a suspect in Rivas' death.

Read More: D4vd Concert Footage Allegedly Shows Celeste Rivas Before Her Death

