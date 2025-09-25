D4vd’s $3 Million Minor Contract Resurfaces Amid Investigation Into Missing Teen’s Death

BY Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
D4vd Minor Contract Music News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: D4VD attends the 14th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards at The Wiltern on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
This month, the dismembered body of a missing teenager was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd.

D4vd is under a microscope more than ever these days, as earlier this month, a dismembered and severely decomposed corpse was found in a Tesla registered to him. The deceased was later identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing in Lake Elsinore last year.

As the investigation into Rivas' passing continues, many have started to dig into D4vd's past. Recently, for example, TMZ got a hold of the minor contract he signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records. He signed it back in 2022 when he was 17. The contract stated that he would receive an advance of at least $3 million for an album, EP, and more.

He was given $500K when he first signed, followed by $250K, then the rest. The contract noted that the value could increase depending on how things went.

Read More: D4vd Concert Footage Allegedly Shows Celeste Rivas Before Her Death

D4vd & Celeste Rivas
2024 Governors Ball
d4vd performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

News of the resurfaced contract comes just days after authorities searched the Los Angeles home D4vd was renting. Reportedly, they seized a laptop and other unspecified items. He's since broken the lease. The owner of the home, Mladen Trifunovic, described the ordeal as "such a big shock" and "very disturbing."

For now, it remains unclear whether or not the "Romantic Homicide" singer had any relationship to Rivas. He's not been named a suspect in her death. Since her remains were found, however, it's been reported that they both had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste has also been circulating online in recent days.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress."

Read More: Celeste Rivas' Remains Released To Family Amid D4vd Scandal

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celeste Rivas Remains D4vd Music News Music Celeste Rivas' Remains Released To Family Amid D4vd Scandal 570
D4vd Slammed Resurfaced TikTok Comment Music News Music D4vd Slammed For Allegedly “Messing With” 13-Year-Old In Eerie Resurfaced TikTok Comment 1.9K
D4vd "Romantic Homicide" Charts Music News Music D4vd’s “Romantic Homicide” Climbs Charts After Missing Teen Is Found In His Tesla 1385
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival Music D4vd's Label Drops All Promotion Of His Music As Police Investigation Continues 1004
Comments 0