D4vd is under a microscope more than ever these days, as earlier this month, a dismembered and severely decomposed corpse was found in a Tesla registered to him. The deceased was later identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who went missing in Lake Elsinore last year.

As the investigation into Rivas' passing continues, many have started to dig into D4vd's past. Recently, for example, TMZ got a hold of the minor contract he signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records. He signed it back in 2022 when he was 17. The contract stated that he would receive an advance of at least $3 million for an album, EP, and more.

He was given $500K when he first signed, followed by $250K, then the rest. The contract noted that the value could increase depending on how things went.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

d4vd performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

News of the resurfaced contract comes just days after authorities searched the Los Angeles home D4vd was renting. Reportedly, they seized a laptop and other unspecified items. He's since broken the lease. The owner of the home, Mladen Trifunovic, described the ordeal as "such a big shock" and "very disturbing."

For now, it remains unclear whether or not the "Romantic Homicide" singer had any relationship to Rivas. He's not been named a suspect in her death. Since her remains were found, however, it's been reported that they both had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste has also been circulating online in recent days.