The remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in a Tesla registered to D4vd earlier this month. The teen went missing in Lake Elsinore in 2024 after allegedly telling her mother she had a boyfriend named D4vd. Now, TMZ has obtained security camera footage of one of the times she ran away. It shows her wearing a black hoodie and white pants and walking near a liquor store close to her family home. It was captured just after 7 a.m. on March 19, 2024.

The owner of the liquor store, Elie Naddaf, told the outlet that Rivas' sister came in later that day asking for security footage to determine whether or not she ran away. He gave it to her in hopes it would help find Rivas. He says that before going missing, she would come into the store frequently to buy snacks.

Naddaf added that he never heard of Rivas dealing with any issues at home. Previous reports suggested that she had, potentially explaining her decision to run away.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

For now, the nature of D4vd's alleged relationship to Rivas remain unclear. Reportedly, however, both of them had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste also resurfaced after Rivas' remains were discovered.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings. "Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed."