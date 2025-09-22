Earlier this month, a dismembered and severely decomposed human corpse was discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The deceased was soon identified as Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old who went missing last year.

Amid the heartbreaking news, Rivas' family shared a statement on a GoFundMe page set up to help them with funeral costs. “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” the statement begins. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

Last night (September 21), a vigil was held in Lake Elsinore, California. Community members gathered to remember the teen, also weighing in on the tragic circumstances surrounding her death. "I'm feeling heartbroken, devastated for hearing about the news. I didn't know Celeste personally but it hits home," resident Gabriela Flores said, per ABC 7 Los Angeles.

"My nephew went to school with her since Kindergarten and I just want to say as a... If it was my daughter, I wouldn't want her to be forgotten. I just want justice for this little girl because whatever happened to her wasn't just an accident," another resident explained. "I don't want her to be forgotten."

Unsurprisingly, the discovery of Rivas' body in D4vd's vehicle has prompted countless questions about the nature of their alleged relationship, if they had one. Reportedly, the two of them had the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. A leaked D4vd song featuring the name Celeste also resurfaced online last week.

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed," he sings.