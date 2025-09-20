d4vd Cancels Europe & UK Tour Dates While Dead Body Scandal Heats Up

The investigation into a dead body found in a Tesla registered under d4vd's name hasn't had a lot of results for the general public to scrutinize yet. Following a home search in Hollywood Hills, collection of evidence, and the identification of the body as a girl named Celeste Rivas, law enforcement has yet to name a person of interest, suspect, motive, or anything like that at press time.

Nevertheless, his career continues to experience a lot of changes and turnarounds. For example, according to TMZ, the singer just canceled the European and U.K. dates of his tour in support of the new album WITHERED. Its deluxe album was also supposed to come out this week, but it didn't amid this drama.

Furthermore, this follows d4vd's other canceled concerts, including his final few United States dates on this tour. Per the publication, his website still shows the overseas dates for October and November, but the actual pages to purchase tickets for each date indicate that they are all canceled. As for the four Australian concerts still on the schedule for December, three of them reportedly have loading errors on their pages, whereas tickets are reportedly still available for purchase for the Sydney Opera House performance.

d4vd & Celeste Rivas

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

For those unaware, this shocking d4vd story centers around the decomposing body of teenager Celeste Rivas, which authorities found in an abandoned Tesla's trunk in Los Angeles earlier this month. The Tesla is registered under the Queens native's name.

Rivas had gone missing in the spring of 2024 and was reportedly 13 years old at the time. Various alleged pieces of social media evidence connected the two, but take everything with a grain of salt. According to his representatives, he has fully cooperated with authorities in this investigation.

Meanwhile, Celeste Rivas' teacher spoke on the d4vd situation while more alleged affiliates, colleagues, and fans continue to piece things together for themselves. But all of that is speculative, and we have to wait for authorities to provide a clearer picture of their investigation. In any case, this horrifying, sickening situation doesn't bode well for anyone involved.