There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the death investigation of Celeste Rivas. For example, folks online have peddled that the 15-year-old was pregnant with d4vd's child. Some ran with it even further, theorizing that would be why d4vd took her life. But no one, including the pop star, has not been charged in any capacity. We also don't know for sure if/how d4vd was connected to the teenager.

However, that rumor can now be put to bed as a death certificate has revealed that Celeste was indeed not pregnant. She also wasn't in the last year, per TMZ. The outlet reports they obtained the document, and it shares that along with some other big updates.

The manner of her death is still up in the air, although an autopsy was performed. Toxicology results have still not been delivered either. LAPD Captain Scot Williams told TMZ that they want to know the exact cause. "Confirming whether Rivas died from foul play or other causes is critical to the case," he said.

Similarly, on Monday, the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division issued a statement on Monday. "It remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body. RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

Celeste Rivas d4vd Investigation

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

This past weekend, Scot Williams also spoke with PEOPLE about the investigation. In his interview, he determined that Rivas was deceased for quite a while before her body was discovered. It was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd on September 8.

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body."