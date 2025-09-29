The investigation into Celeste Rivas' death continues, and chilling details about the case continue to come to light. The 15-year-old's dismembered body was found in the trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla in Los Angeles earlier this month. It remains unclear exactly what her cause of death was. It also remains unclear whether or not she had any sort of alleged relationship with the singer.

According to TMZ, however, he may have allegedly received a notification when her remains were placed in his trunk. The outlet reports that the Tesla app can notify you if your trunk is left open for over ten minutes. This means that if it took more than ten minutes for Rivas' body to be put in the trunk, he could have allegedly known the trunk was open.

The outlet notes that it's unconfirmed if D4vd had the Tesla app, or if he had notifications on.

D4vd & Celeste Rivas

Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

This latest eerie detail surfaces shortly after LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams discussed the investigation so far during an interview with People. "We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's [d4vd's legal name] Tesla," he explained.

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks," Williams continued. "So it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."