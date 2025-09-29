D4vd Could Have Been Notified When Celeste Rivas’ Remains Were Put In His Tesla

BY Caroline Fisher 505 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
D4vd Could Have Been Notified Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) D4vd attends the Juun.J Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
The investigation into Celeste Rivas' death continues after her body was discovered in D4vd's abandoned car earlier this month.

The investigation into Celeste Rivas' death continues, and chilling details about the case continue to come to light. The 15-year-old's dismembered body was found in the trunk of D4vd's impounded Tesla in Los Angeles earlier this month. It remains unclear exactly what her cause of death was. It also remains unclear whether or not she had any sort of alleged relationship with the singer.

According to TMZ, however, he may have allegedly received a notification when her remains were placed in his trunk. The outlet reports that the Tesla app can notify you if your trunk is left open for over ten minutes. This means that if it took more than ten minutes for Rivas' body to be put in the trunk, he could have allegedly known the trunk was open.

The outlet notes that it's unconfirmed if D4vd had the Tesla app, or if he had notifications on.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

D4vd & Celeste Rivas
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

This latest eerie detail surfaces shortly after LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams discussed the investigation so far during an interview with People. "We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's [d4vd's legal name] Tesla," he explained.

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks," Williams continued. "So it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."

"The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death," he concluded. "So we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body." At the time of writing, D4vd has not been named a suspect in Rivas' death.

Read More: Celeste Rivas Died "Several Weeks" Before Her Body Was Found In D4vd's Car

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Celeste Rivas Died "Several Weeks" Before Her Body Was Found In D4vd's Car 649
New Details Corpse D4vd Music News Music New Details Of Corpse Found In D4vd’s Abandoned Tesla Revealed 3.0K
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Who Is D4vd? Everything We Currently Know About The Singer Amid Ongoing Investigation 3.2K
Brother Of Dismembered Teen D4vd Music News Music Brother Of Dismembered Teen Found In D4vd’s Car Alleges They Connected When She Was 11 6.8K
Comments 0