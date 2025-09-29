Celeste Rivas had likely been dead for "several weeks" before authorities discovered her body in a Tesla registered to D4vd, earlier this month, according to LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams. He spoke about the investigation with People for an interview published on Sunday.

Williams explained: "We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's [d4vd's legal name] Tesla."

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered," he added. "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body."

Williams also noted that police executed a search warrant "at a residence near where the car was towed." He could not confirm what was taken from the property.

D4vd Investigation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

D4vd has not been charged with any crimes related to Rivas' death. His representative previously confirmed that the singer has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” they said in a statement. He has since canceled that tour.