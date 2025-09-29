Celeste Rivas Died "Several Weeks" Before Her Body Was Found In D4vd's Car

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
Authorities discovered the dismembered body of Celeste Rivas in the trunk of a car belonging to D4vd, earlier this month.

Celeste Rivas had likely been dead for "several weeks" before authorities discovered her body in a Tesla registered to D4vd, earlier this month, according to LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams. He spoke about the investigation with People for an interview published on Sunday.

Williams explained: "We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's [d4vd's legal name] Tesla."

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered," he added. "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body."

Williams also noted that police executed a search warrant "at a residence near where the car was towed." He could not confirm what was taken from the property.

D4vd Investigation
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

D4vd has not been charged with any crimes related to Rivas' death. His representative previously confirmed that the singer has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” they said in a statement. He has since canceled that tour.

Rivas' family has created a GoFundMe page to request help covering the costs associated with laying her to rest. “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week,” a statement on the website reads. “She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

