Earlier this week, a decomposing corpse was found in the trunk of a Tesla impounded at a Los Angeles tow yard. It was later discovered that the vehicle was registered to New York singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, who goes by D4vd. Reportedly, the car has Texas plates and was impounded for multiple days before police were notified of a foul odor coming from it. “Detectives responded and located possible human remains,” a spokesperson for the LAPD said. “It is currently a death investigation.”

As the disturbing news began to make headlines, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner posted a report featuring new details about the deceased. They were identified as a female with black wavy hair. By the time authorities discovered her body in a plastic bag, she was "severely decomposed." She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh," per Rolling Stone.

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found. We are unable to determine her age or race/ethnicity. The decedent was wearing a tube top and black leggings (size small),” the report states. It's also noted that she was wearing yellow metal earrings and a matching bracelet.

Body Found In D4vd's Car

Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

D4vd himself has not publicly addressed the situation at the time of writing, though a spokesperson for him has released a statement. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities," they explained.

It looks like the "Romantic Homicide" performer hasn't let the shocking ordeal slow him down either. Just last night, he took the stage in Minneapolis. He appeared to be in good spirits considering the circumstances, even handing out Labubus to some lucky members of the crowd.