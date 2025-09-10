New Details Of Corpse Found In D4vd’s Abandoned Tesla Revealed

BY Caroline Fisher 568 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Details Corpse D4vd Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, black baggy trouser pants, shiny black boots leather shoes, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, Franco (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Earlier this week, a "severely decomposed" human body was discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd.

Earlier this week, a decomposing corpse was found in the trunk of a Tesla impounded at a Los Angeles tow yard. It was later discovered that the vehicle was registered to New York singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, who goes by D4vd. Reportedly, the car has Texas plates and was impounded for multiple days before police were notified of a foul odor coming from it. “Detectives responded and located possible human remains,” a spokesperson for the LAPD said. “It is currently a death investigation.”

As the disturbing news began to make headlines, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner posted a report featuring new details about the deceased. They were identified as a female with black wavy hair. By the time authorities discovered her body in a plastic bag, she was "severely decomposed." She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh," per Rolling Stone.

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found. We are unable to determine her age or race/ethnicity. The decedent was wearing a tube top and black leggings (size small),” the report states. It's also noted that she was wearing yellow metal earrings and a matching bracelet.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug, & The 'Ride Or Die' Myth That Eclipses Her Music

Body Found In D4vd's Car
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

D4vd himself has not publicly addressed the situation at the time of writing, though a spokesperson for him has released a statement. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities," they explained.

It looks like the "Romantic Homicide" performer hasn't let the shocking ordeal slow him down either. Just last night, he took the stage in Minneapolis. He appeared to be in good spirits considering the circumstances, even handing out Labubus to some lucky members of the crowd.

Read More: Decomposing Corpse Discovered In The Trunk Of Tesla Registered To D4VD

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Netflix Arcane LA Premiere Music d4vd Cooperating With Police After Decomposing Corpse Was Found In His Tesla 1060
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.3K
Comments 0