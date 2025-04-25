d4vd May Be "WITHERED," But He Sounds Powerful On Debut Album

The music industry has another future powerhouse on their hands with Houston's d4vd. The alternative pop and R&B singer-songwriter has been taking listeners by storm with his simple production and lyricism. But don't let that fool you.
The way he's able to convey such strong emotions all while being relatable (especially with the younger generation) is incredible. But he's not dishing out boilerplate either. It's more so concise and layered at the same time, and it gives off a more grown-up aesthetic.
Also making his music on WITHERED so good is the weightless but also powerful performances. The buttery smooth and soft voice that d4vd has on so many cuts is truly a treat. The album will make you feel like you're walking on the beach on a clear summer night all alone.
Speaking of loneliness, that's what the entire album revolves around. d4vd is constantly wondering what went wrong in his relationship(s) and it's absolutely heartbreaking. In a recent interview with People, the 20-year-old explained how his personal experiences were key to the nonstop evolution of WITHERED.
"I’ve been on tour with SZA, I’ve lived a little life, I’ve gained friends, been in relationships, been out of relationships, experienced what I was talking about in the songs that I was writing before I even experienced them. With this project, it is very mature. It feels evolved, and I pray my fans hear that and feel that through the music as well." Check it out on Spotify or Apple Music below.
d4vd WITHERED
WITHERED Tracklist:
- Atomic Land
- Sky
- You Left Me First
- Say It Back
- Friend Again
- Somewhere In The Middle
- Crashing (with Kali Uchis)
- Invisible String Theory (Interlude)
- Is This Really Love?
- Where'd It Go Wrong
- Feel It
- What Are You Waiting For
- One More Dance
- Ghost
- Afterlife
