d4vd Wonders "What Your Waiting For" On Cold Single

The Houston, Texas alternative pop and R&B phenom d4vd is back and blowing out the birthday candles with this new single. He's just turned 20 (March 28) and to celebrate a new chapter in his life, he's here with "What You Waiting For." This is going to be a big number to remember for him as he will be dropping WITHERED, his debut album, next month. To be exact, it will be ready to hit streaming at midnight on April 25. It's been a long time coming, too.
d4vd has been feeding fans EPs and countless singles. But with all of the industry backing now behind him, the time is definitely right. So far, the singer and songwriter has delivered three previews of the project. "Where'd It Go Wrong?" "One More Dance," and "Crashing," with Kali Uchis preceded "What Are You Waiting For." d4vd is great at expressing distance and coldness in his music and this single is no different. He finds himself waiting for this girl to give him some sort of attention. He's willing to do whatever it takes too. But he's not getting any answers from her on where she stands. It's a frustrating track and one that will have you pulling for him.
d4vd "What Are You Waiting For"
Quotable Lyrics:
I ain't got nowhere to go, I got plenty time to waste
I think I've fallen in love, but that's not enough
If you don't feel the same, I guess I'll leave you alone, but
It's time and time again, babe, you're never listenin', babe
If there's no promise made, I don't ever wanna fall in love
I don't ever wanna mess it up, we're runnin' out of luck