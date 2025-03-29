d4vd Wonders "What Your Waiting For" On Cold Single

d4vd is celebrating turning 20 with what is rumored to be his last teaser for his debut album, "WITHERED."

I ain't got nowhere to go, I got plenty time to waste I think I've fallen in love, but that's not enough If you don't feel the same, I guess I'll leave you alone, but It's time and time again, babe, you're never listenin', babe If there's no promise made, I don't ever wanna fall in love I don't ever wanna mess it up, we're runnin' out of luck

d4vd has been feeding fans EPs and countless singles. But with all of the industry backing now behind him, the time is definitely right. So far, the singer and songwriter has delivered three previews of the project. "Where'd It Go Wrong?" "One More Dance," and "Crashing," with Kali Uchis preceded "What Are You Waiting For." d4vd is great at expressing distance and coldness in his music and this single is no different. He finds himself waiting for this girl to give him some sort of attention. He's willing to do whatever it takes too. But he's not getting any answers from her on where she stands. It's a frustrating track and one that will have you pulling for him.

The Houston, Texas alternative pop and R&B phenom d4vd is back and blowing out the birthday candles with this new single. He's just turned 20 (March 28) and to celebrate a new chapter in his life, he's here with "What You Waiting For." This is going to be a big number to remember for him as he will be dropping WITHERED, his debut album, next month. To be exact, it will be ready to hit streaming at midnight on April 25. It's been a long time coming, too.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.