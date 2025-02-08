d4vd Formally Announces His Debut LP Alongside Release Of "One More Dance"

"WITHERED" is on the way.

"This album means SO much to me you have no idea the blood sweat and tears that came with trying to create this project over the past 2 years. Constantly starting over and over and over until there was nothing left on this audio landscape of a canvas than thoughts, melodies, and emotions that were unequivocally me." His rawness is why so many folks have gravitated towards him in such a short time. That's especially accurate when it comes to the younger generation. Being a teenager himself, d4vd's stories and experiences with love hold that much more weight with Gen Z. On "One More Dance," he explains in poem-like form how he wants to share a moment on the dancefloor before this girl leaves him. It's sad but also beautifully written and we can see d4vd doing serious numbers once WITHERED drops.

Houston alternative/R&B phenom d4vd has a major announcement for his fans this weekend. After a slew of singles and a handful of EPs over the last four years, he's decided it's time to drop an album. His debut is going to be titled WITHERED, and it will drop on April 25. 14 songs will also be included on the record. This was speculated to be true over the last few months and change, but now it's official. The Darkoom/Interscope signee expressed his appreciation for his fans in a recent Instagram post. Moreover, d4vd explained how much work went into crafting the album.

