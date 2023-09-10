D4VD Quickly Follows Up His First EP With “The Lost Petals”

Billie Eilish is clearly the most well-known artist that is with Darkroom right now. However, that might not be for too much longer because d4vd is coming in hot. The indie rock and R&B artist is making massive waves already with his unique and somber voice. So much so, that his most popular song, "Here With Me," is already up to over 700 million plus streams! To put that in perspective the song is off of his first-ever EP, Petals to Thorns, which was released on May 26, 2023. That is only three and a half months roughly of the song being out.

It is an incredible feat for the 18-year-old to say the least and he is only going up from here. Just recently, R&B global phenom SZA added the youngster to the second leg of her SOS tour which is winning fans over. D4VD shared his uncontrollable excitement on the matter. "TRYING NOT TO PANIC @sza THANK U FOR HAVING ME ON TOURRRR 🛟 I cannot believe my eyes right now this is going to be INSANE."

Listen To The Lost Petals From D4VD

Now, d4vd is taking this opportunity to blow up even more, releasing The Lost Petals. It is a sequel to his Petals to Thorns project that has all of the songs that are blowing him up right now. Fans should enjoy it as it improves on his sound overall. Before we know it d4vd will be the artist everyone wants to see on tour.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP, The Lost Petals, from d4vd? Is this his best EP to date? Is the rising artist now due for an album release at this point? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

The Lost Petals Tracklist:

Notes From A Wrist Hollow Prayers Rehab Poetic Vulgarity Once More

