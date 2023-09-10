Tyrese Gets Emotional Over Recent “The Breakfast Club” Appearance

Earlier this week, Tyrese sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club. Things between him and the hosts escalated at one point, however, when DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God called him out for his past behavior. Envy recalled Tyrese "talking crazy" to his wife, explaining that that's why he took "a step back" from the artist.

"I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner, and you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner," he described. "And I never told nobody that. You can say you were on psych meds, you can say that you weren't. Some of the things you said, Tyrese, deserve me to box your mouth." Later in the conversation, Tyrese explained that due to his medication, his behavior at the time was "out of [his] control." He told the hosts, "I've literally prayed that people could find it in their heart to not hold me to something that I said and did while I was literally out of my mind."

Tyrese Reflects On "The Breakfast Club" Appearance

It looks like the interaction has weighed heavily on Tyrese, who recently took to social media to reflect. He explains that although he could go after DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, he's not going to because he wants the best for them. "The choice that I'm going to make," he says tearfully, "is to wish them well in their careers, their marriage, their family." He went on to thank Jess Hilarious, who attempted to deescalate the situation when it got heated. "You actually had the only heart in the room," he tells her. "I appreciate Jess."

"It's all fresh," Tyrese says, explaining why he was getting emotional on live. "One thing y'all need to know is I'ma be alright. I'ma get through this process. I'ma take this journey." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyrese.

