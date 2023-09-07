DJ Envy Calls Out Tyrese On “The Breakfast Club” For Previously Disrespectful Acts

The Breakfast Club recently got a little heated with Tyrese as their special guest. Moreover DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God specifically remarked how the actor and singer was previously quite erratic in their interactions. Still, they maintained a quite respectful and understanding conversation despite the subject matter. "That's my brother that helped my relationship, not the Tyrese that I was going through," DJ Envy remarked on the radio show. "So I took a step back." "You was talking' cr*zy. You know that, we had this conversation already," Charlamagne Tha God stepped in. "I don't remember what I said that made you say that or feel that way," Tyrese explained.

"To this point, I tried to talk to you, and I didn't even like who you were online," Envy continued. "When I seen how you were talking this way, I said 'I'm going to take a step back.'" "How convenient to step back. I never stepped back from you," the actor retorted. "That's right," Envy continued. "I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner, and you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner. And I never told nobody that. You can say you were on psych meds, you can say that you weren't. Some of the things you said, Tyrese, deserve me to box your mouth.

DJ Envy & Tyrese Get Into It

"Since he wants to be 'Why, Envy?' I'm telling him why," the host went on. "You said disrespectful s**t to my wife. To the point where my wife doesn't call you back anymore. When you started taking the psych meds, me and my wife had a conversation about 'Well, maybe Tyrese was on those medicines when he said that.' But if you ever texted me and my wife, you can't text me because I just unblocked you probably about a month ago when me and Charlamagne were talking. He told me you were on the psych meds. That's what made me unblock you. So that's the reason I did not reach out to you. I'm like, 'I don't want to remember my brother as that.' Maybe you were going through problems. If I talk to your wife disrespectful, I don't expect y'all to check on me."

"But maybe y'all should've been had this conversation," Jess Hilarious remarked. "Listen, that's it," Tyrese responded to Charlamagne saying that it's good that they're all having this conversation for the first time. "And I'm gonna say this, because this is not the first time that I've said this. The things that I've said and did, the people I've rubbed the wrong way, the things I've posted. My conduct overall that was literally out of my control. I've literally prayed that people could find it in their heart to not hold me to something that I said and did while I was literally out of my mind." For more news and the latest updates on DJ Envy, Tyrese, and The Breakfast Club check back in with HNHH.

