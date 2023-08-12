DJ Envy Hits Tony Robinson With Defamation Suit

DJ Envy has filed a defamation suit against Tony Robinson in relation to Envy’s many real estate lawsuits. Robinson is a former college football player who played one game as a scab for the then-Washington Redskins during the 1987 NFL Player’s Strike. Per The Shade Room, Envy has accused Robinson of “publicly and maliciously spread false claims” about him on social media. According to the suit, Robinson has claimed that Envy is a “thief”, a “scammer”, and running a “Ponzi scheme”.

Per the suit, Envy accuses Robinson of illegally recording a phone conversation in which the one-time quarterback attempts to get Envy to admit to his alleged wrongdoing. Envy is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive damages in the case. This is all in relation to an alleged real estate scam that Envy has been accused of. Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini claim that Envy and two others defrauded them out of $1.5 million in investment for an apartment complex that never came to be. The two men claim they invested in two real estate companies associated with Envy, who never followed through on the project.

Major Claims Against DJ Envy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: DJ Envy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

However, those are just some of the claims that have been made against Envy. He is also accused of utilizing investments to buy properties in New Jersey. He is accused of later undervaluing these properties before flipping them or renting them out. The Breakfast Club host has denied these allegations and filed a motion to dismiss the suit with prejudice. Furthermore, Envy has claimed that he is also a victim of fraud. He claims to have lost $500,000 in a separate project with his accused partners. The trio of Envy and Cesar and Jennifer Pinas were reportedly working to renovate a school into an apartment complex.

The trio is due back in court on September 8 in order to try and seek a solution. Meanwhile, Robinson appears confidant about the defamation. Speaking in the comments of The Shade Room post, Robinson accepted Envy’s challenge. “Let’s get to it,” Robinson wrote. “Raashaun has 8-10 new lawsuits people making claims on fraud this too easy!.” However, this is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

