emotional
- MusicBenzino Breaks Down In Tears Over Eminem Beef On "Drink Champs"Benzino is sick of being the "bad guy."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsLogic Emotionally Confronts His Father For Massive $850K Home RequestIt sounds like this was something Logic had to get off his chest for quite some time. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Breaks Down While Singing Gospel Music In Public: WatchClearly, there is lot weighing on Rock's mind. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureCardi B's "Cr*zy A** Outbursts" A Result Of Fans' Behaviour, She SaysThe internet has Bardi stressed out this month.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSukihana Breaks Down In Tears On "L&HH" Over People Bringing Up Her Past LifeSukihana wants to be respected.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTyrese Gets Emotional Over Recent "The Breakfast Club" Appearance"One thing y'all need to know is I'ma be alright," Tyrese says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBenzino Tears Up While Discussing His Relationship With Coi LerayBenzino says he wants to "move forward" from ongoing tension with his daughter, Coi Leray.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYung Joc's Emotive Instagram Post Gets Support From Soulja Boy, The Game & MoreThe Atlanta rapper recently broke down over the state of the world on the social media platform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Joc Breaks Down While Discussing Modern LifeYung Joc opened up about the struggle on InstagramBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Doll Leaves Actress Emotional"The little girl in me is pinching herself right now," the Disney starlet gushed while unveiling her miniature lookalike.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesGASHI Drops Moody "Elevators"GASHI has a bone to pick on his new project, "Elevators."By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureHalle & Chloe Bailey Discuss "Emotional & Overwhelming" Reactions To "The Little Mermaid" TrailerDisney's "The Little Princess" live action remake will land in theatres on May 26th, 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralPaul Sorvino Sobbing To Daughter Mira's 1995 Oscars Speech Goes Viral After His DeathThe "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" star thanked her father for teaching her all she knows about acting.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Confirming That She'll Be Replacing Wendy WilliamsShepherd confirmed the exciting news while guest-hosting Wendy's show today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Brought To Tears Upon Meeting Scorpio Of The Furious FiveDave Chappelle and Scorpio's heartwarming moment from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureSteve Buscemi Pens Emotional Message About The Lasting Effects Of 9/11Steve Buscemi was one of many who attempted to rescue victims at Ground Zero.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Reveals She's Still Struggling Emotionally After King Von's DeathAsian Doll shares heartbreaking tweets as she discusses how much she misses King Von.By Joe Abrams
- SportsChad Johnson Delivers Touching Tribute To His Mom After Her PassingChad Johnson shared the sad news on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Gets Emotional With King Von Tribute On "The Voice"Lil Durk shares a message from King Von on "The Voice" stand out "Death Ain't Easy". By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsLil Keed Laments His Relationship Woes On Quavo-Assisted "Emotional"Lil Keed and Quavo linked up for a new track called "Emotional."By Alexander Cole