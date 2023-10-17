Sukihana Breaks Down In Tears On “L&HH” Over People Bringing Up Her Past Life

Sukihana is someone who has experienced a huge uptick in popularity in just a short amount of time. Overall, a lot of people know her from her role on Love & Hip-Hop. Moreover, they know that she is big on social media as well as OnlyFans. However, now, she is getting a considerable amount of fame from her music. Her songs have been going incredibly viral. Not to mention, she has been able to work with none other than Sexyy Red, which has led to another level of fame.

Unfortunately, fame can come with some pretty steep prices to pay. In the case of Sukihana, now that she is famous, many are trying to bring up old videos of her from her past. Moreover, fans and haters alike are harping on things she's said and things she has done. Although Suki mostly tries to play it off, on the most recent episode of Love & Hip-Hop, she couldn't help but have an emotional breakdown over it. At the end of the day, some things become too overwhelming.

Sukihana Speaks Out

"I am becoming a star and they still talk about my past," Sukihana said tearfully. "Everybody has done some hoe shit." It was a very emotional and painful moment for the star. Overall, it is easy to understand why she might be upset. However, there were some fans who felt like her tears didn't hold much weight considering she still engages in some of her past behavior. Regardless, becoming famous can put a lot of weight on you, and the average person isn't ready for all of the backlash.

Hopefully, the artist and social media star will be able to weather the storm. It may be difficult, but it seems like she has the right support around her. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed.

