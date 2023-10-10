Sukihana Twerking Videos From Miami Carnival Emerge

Sukihana has made a lot of waves with her comments lately. She's shared her thoughts on some of the most talked about issues in music and pop culture recently. The biggest was Sexyy Red who had a sex tape leak on her Instagram story recently. While Suki didn't actually comment on the scandal when it happened many fans interpreted a new song and video she released as a subtler diss. Ultimately that doesn't seem like the case as the video predates the sex tape scandal and the alleged disses don't make much sense without it.

Now, Sukihana is going viral for a pair of videos rather than her words. The Neighborhood Talk shared two clips of the rapper dancing and twerking at the Miami Carnival over the weekend. "Rassclaaaaat🔥Bad gyal Suki was pelting waist & throwing her juicy yank clappas all over Miami Carnival!" they caption the pair of clips on Instagram. Fans in the comments are unusually supportive of Suki's antics. "This is the appropriate place to do that 👏👏 let’s just be happy for the events" and "I approve. These artist be coming and just lookin out of place but she blended right in. I love that for her!" two of the top comments read. Check out the full post below.

Sukihana Shows Off Her Moves At Miami Carnival

Earlier this month, Sukihana expressed that Drake is at the top of her list of dream collaborators. Her closest throughline to achieving that may be through Sexyy Red, who she's collaborated with in the past. Drake just released his new album For All The Dogs and Sexyy Red appears on the back end of the album. She teams up with Drake and SZA for the extremely danceable cut "Rich Baby Daddy."

Earlier this year, Suki showed up at the VMAs and had a controversial outing. Her twerking and dancing sparked some controversy among viewers, but she defended herself afterwards. What do you think of the new clips of Sukihana twerking at the Miami Carnival? Let us know in the comment section below.

