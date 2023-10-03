Sukihana Divulges On Desire To Work With Drake

Sukihana is someone who has exploded in popularity over the last few months. Overall, it has been fun to watch her rise to fame. Although some people don't like her behavior, others love that she is unapologetically her authentic self. Her authenticity is what has ultimately allowed her to get so far. In a world where people try to manufacture their persona, Suki is doing what she wants, when she wants. It is something that we should all probably be aspiring to, regardless of what you may think.

If you pay attention to Sukihana, you know that she has made some music. Overall, her music is incredibly raunchy and serves as a pretty good litmus test of whether or not you're going to like her personality. That said, she has been making moves, and big artists are looking to collaborate. In a recent interview with The FanBus, Suki revealed exactly who she would be down to collaborate with. As you're going to hear, the list is pretty extensive.

Sukihana Reveals Who She Wants To Work With

The artist says that she would love to work with massive stars like Adele and even Cardi B. However, her real dream is to someday work with Drake. As she explains, she feels like a song with Drake would be a massive banger, and would also prove to be extremely viral. It is hard to really disagree with this assessment, all things considered. Drizzy knows how to craft a hit, and with Suki's energy, you can just imagine what the final result would end up being.

At this point, fans will have to wait a while for such a collab to take place. For now, Drake is focused on finishing up his new album, For All The Dogs. It is a project that fans have been very excited about, and we can only imagine what kind of tracks we will get. As for Sukihana, the grind continues. Let us know if you want this collab to happen, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

